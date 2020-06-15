Letter: Violent looters, others have hijacked the narrative

Journalist Bryce Martin misrepresented Sheriff Wiggins’ sources, claiming “the data does not delineate” police shootings by race. The following is from an article by Peter Kirsanow, an attorney and member of the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights, “Flames from False Narratives,” originally published in nationalreview.com:

“From the 2018 National Crime Victimization Survey, Census data, FBI Uniform Crime Reports, and other sources: (For extended discussion, see my dissenting statement to the 2018 U.S. Commission on Civil Rights Report: Police Use of Force: Examination of Modern Police Practices, p. 197. Unless otherwise noted, most of the data is from 2018.)

• In 2016, 466 whites were killed by police; 233 blacks were killed by police.

• Whites are 76.5 percent of the U.S. population (including Hispanics); blacks are 13.4 percent of the U.S. population.

• Whites commit 59 percent of violent crimes (defined as murder, manslaughter, rape, robbery, aggravated assault); blacks commit 37.5 percent of violent crimes.

• One out of 8,511 blacks is arrested for murder; one in 58,582 whites is arrested for murder.

• Blacks are approximately 6.8 times more likely than whites to be arrested for murder.

• One out of 2,800,438 blacks is arrested for killing a cop; one of 7,674,278 whites is arrested for killing a cop.

• Blacks are 2.74 times more likely than whites to be arrested for killing a cop.

• In 2016, 66 cops were killed in the line of duty; 32 whites and 15 blacks were identified as the killers.

• More than twice as many blacks (533) murdered whites in 2016 than whites (243) murdered blacks.

• Black males are 6 percent of the U.S. population. Black males are responsible for 42 percent of cop killings in the last decade.

• In 2015, a cop was 18.5 times more likely to be killed by a black male than an unarmed black male was likely to be killed by a cop.

• In 2016, 222 black males were killed by police. 16 were unarmed. 445 white males were killed by police. 20 were unarmed.

Blacks aren’t being “hunted” by whites. As Heather MacDonald notes:

Between 2012 and 2015, blacks committed 85.5 percent of all black-white interracial violent victimizations (excluding interracial homicide, which is also disproportionately black-on-white). That works out to 540,360 felonious assaults on whites. Whites committed 14.4 percent of all interracial violent victimizations, or 91,470 felonious assaults on blacks.”

Those responsible for the death of George Floyd are being prosecuted, as they should. Violent rioters, looters, anarchists and those with other agendas have hijacked the narrative, doing a huge disservice to those peacefully seeking positive change in the name of George Floyd.

David Coulter

Clark