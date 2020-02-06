Letter: Trump’s GOP aims to take the gold — and silver —out of your golden years

The average senior has an annual income of only $26,000 and spends $1 out of every $6 on health care, meaning many retirees are precariously reliant on Medicare and Social Security to avoid a diet of cat food and a bunk in their child’s basement. Having contributed a good chunk of our incomes to these programs over a 40-plus-year career, most seniors thought of this as an investment in their golden years and certainly not “freeloading” as Trump’s GOP would characterize it.

However, Trump’s GOP is working tirelessly to undermine both programs. While their Tweeting points try to reassure us (remember Trump’s 2016 promise not to touch these programs?), one need only follow the money to understand GOP priorities. Trump’s 2020 budget proposal calls for a $26 billion decrease in Social Security and a whopping $845 billion in cuts to Medicare over the next decade.

Trump stated that he will look toward further cuts in a second term, and McConnell has been open about his desire to knee-cap and ultimately destroy these programs, I suppose taking us back to the glory days of Hoover and his Depression.

Meanwhile, Trump’s acolytes fall in line or make even more radical proposals, such as a bill introduced by Rep. Sam Johnson, Texas, that would raise retirement age to 69 and slash benefits (e.g. new workers would see their retirement benefits slashed by up to 50%).

Two of Colorado’s representatives — Scott Tipton and Cory Gardner — are joined at the hip with Trump and vote his priorities nearly 100% of the time. Don’t expect either of them to buck the party line so as to serve the interests of Colorado’s senior citizens. They have other priorities like the big corporations that fund their campaigns, for whom they recently voted a $1 trillion tax cut.

This year, 2020, provides us with an opportunity to elect new representatives who will protect Social Security and Medicare for Colorado’s senior citizens and for workers who will eventually need these programs.

Dave Lambeth

Steamboat Springs

