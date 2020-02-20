Letter: Trump’s budget proposes cuts to Social Security, Medicare

The president breaks promises to seniors — and others — again. During his recent State of the Union speech, Donald Trump promised to not cut Social Security, Medicare or Medicaid. However, his proposed 2020 budget includes the following cuts:

• $845 billion from Medicare

• $70 billion from Social Security

• $1.5 trillion from Medicaid

This budget demonstrates the lack of commitment to the safety, security and needs of those on the most restricted of personal budgets and who need the most protection regarding their care.

I’m sick of being lied to by a person and administration that do not care about me and others like me who rely on these services. He and his pals may not care about these services that people have fought and died for, but I care.

If this budget passes, the following will happen:

1. Assistance efforts for people who need disability benefits and Supplemental Security Income will be in peril.

2. Post-acute care and hospice services that rely on Medicare money would be severely impacted.

3. Less money would be available overall for nursing homes and long-term care facilities to take care of people.

Please contact Senators Gardner and Bennet immediately and let them know you expect them to protect the retirement and health care benefits so many of us have earned by voting against Trump’s dangerous budget.

Vail Kozatch

Clark



