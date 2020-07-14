Letter: Trump shows strong crisis leadership skills

The New York Times published another anti-Trump hit piece claiming the President knew about Russian bounty payments to the Taliban for killing U.S. troops but did nothing. Pentagon said there’s no evidence any American has been killed because of the bounties. Career intelligence officials said an ongoing investigation showed no evidence. Everyone expects factual intel information is used to make decisions not because of suspicions by anonymous sources

This narrative is to rehash failed Russian collusion and show that the President doesn’t care about soldier safety. He is tougher on Russia than any recent president. His support for veterans is legendary. Our local anti-Trump activist, masquerading as a journalist, dishonestly spreads this fake news.

Topic 2

Media frightens us by hyping the increase in cumulative number of cases from January — the number of people who have ever tested positive for coronavirus regardless of whether they have recovered. News implies that every case equals a death. Fear mongering over statistics needs to stop.

July 9: According to John Hopkins University, the U.S. has recorded a total of 3 million COVID-19 cases. There have been 131,480 total deaths since the first case was reported Jan. 21. Feb. 29 was the first death. New U.S. cases are at 58,601 with 820 new deaths. This is lower than the peak of about 2,000 daily in late April. CDC reports that 80% of total deaths are age 65 or older and 93% had underlying health conditions.

Hospitalizations have increased to a cumulative total of 253,534, but younger/healthier people are being admitted and are more likely to survive. Hospitals now have equipment they need to save lives with better advances in treatment and prevention.

The U.S. is the world’s leader in testing with 39.2 million completed, which has contributed to the high number of confirmed cases along with protests, riots and an opening economy.

President Trump’s crisis leadership skills were essential in mobilizing the private sector to quickly produce needed ventilators, hospital supplies, masks, new test development and distribution and fast-tracking a vaccine. Private entities, not government, accomplished this feat. He wants states to make local decisions with the federal government providing resources.

He wants citizens to wear masks for personal safety but challenges them to protect our right of personal freedom to decide.

The choice is not between lockdowns and illness but the challenge is to protect the whole of America’s health and economy. On this, President Trump is exactly right.

Loretta Van Norstrand

Steamboat Springs