Letter: True support for health care

In response to “Boebert attacks women’s health care,” let it be known that Boebert supports health care for children in the womb. A procedure that ends in the purposeful death of a human being has nothing to do with promoting health.

This is a difficult and taboo topic, but I write now because babies have no one to speak for them. A child and her mother have equal bodily rights and autonomy, individual personhood and medical freedom. Babies didn’t choose to be conceived. Adults did make choices that led to the baby’s existence, and adults should bear all responsibility. Adults, your choice ended when you conceived a child with equal rights as you.

It is not “my body, my choice” when there are two bodies. Babies are equal in human rights, whether the government recognizes it by law or not. Legality is no guide for morality. Slavery was also legal; the arguments for slavery sound shockingly like the abortion debate, as if a person was property.

In Colorado, we could have a baby born prematurely, with round the clock medical care. Down the hall, a baby of the same age could be killed simply because its location is in its mother’s womb.

Concerning a mother’s rights, one study shows that 64% of abortions involved her feeling coerced. I often feel when I study the abortion industry’s methods, that mothers are almost as much of a victim of this system as their children. You cannot be truly pro-choice and support an industry that coerces a certain choice most of the time.

I would say it is a dark time when we have to say these basic truths, but this has been the status quo throughout history — oppressors oppressing the victim and claiming victimhood when they are asked to stop. “Safe, legal and rare” is no longer the mantra for the pro-choice crowd. It is now, “at any time, for any reason.” This is the natural conclusion when you throw the rights of the baby away.

Much of this could be avoided if we accurately knew biology, the sacred rights of the individual and the purpose of our sexual natures. Until that day, unexpected pregnancies will be the norm. But while we’re here, I want to be on the side that stands for voiceless children and empowers mothers to make the best choice there is: health and life for their child.

Sincerely,

Savannah Wolfson

Routt County