Letter: Triple Crown visit is detrimental to our community

One aspect of the proposed Triple Crown visit that has not been discussed is that this town does not have the infrastructure in place to host so many people. Restaurants, even if they are deemed ready to open, will have a limited capacity due to safety protocols. Grocery stores currently are struggling to keep some items stocked without a tourist influx.

Tourists will be coming to town in a few weeks regardless. This will give our town an opportunity to ramp up business in a gradual and measured way. Triple Crown will be like drinking from a fire hose.

Michael and Sara Craig-Scheckman

Steamboat Springs