Letter: Triple Crown tournaments should be canceled to protect Community
In Thursday’s Steamboat Pilot & Today, there was an article indicating that the Triple Crown Tournaments would still take place at the Howelsen fields starting on June 11. After all the hard work our community has done to contain the spread of coronavirus, Parks and Recreation should not allow the Triple Crown tournaments to proceed using our community fields.
As a community we have endured the cancellation of numerous events including Strings, the Summer Free Concert Series and our beloved Fourth of July fireworks. To allow teams of children and their parents from all over the country to gather at our fields is a serious mistake.
Tournaments represent a different risk than individual tourists. Tournaments are by definition gatherings of a large number of people; we should not encourage gatherings at this time. We want our lives back, the Old Town Hot Springs open, and a ski season on the mountain next winter.
Allowing Triple Crown this summer endangers all that. If the Triple Crown organization cannot make the hard decision to cancel these tournaments, then our local Parks and Rec or the City Council should. I urge the city to cancel the Triple Crown tournaments for the protection of our community.
Aleka Scott
Steamboat Springs
