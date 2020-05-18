Letter: Triple Crown should be allowed to come to Steamboat
Triple Crown Baseball should return to Steamboat Springs this summer. Steamboat has done an extraordinary job learning how to live with COVID-19. We are all effectively wearing masks, social distancing and disinfecting. This has come at a high cost to our tourist-heavy economy.
It is time to take the next step. Hotels and restaurants should start a soft opening as soon as possible to learn how to safely operate. This will enable us to take another step to Triple Crown-size groups.
Triple Crown is a family-oriented business that will have a plan to keep these families and our community as safe as possible. By continuing established safe practices and requiring our guests to do the same, we can handle the small uptick in new cases.
We also need to provide more support for our most vulnerable community members — the elderly, health care and frontline workers and people with medical conditions. We need to learn how to safely accommodate 2,000 this summer before we try to host 12,000 this next ski season.
Lindsey Lambek
Steamboat Springs
