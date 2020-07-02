Letter: Travel safely through construction
The sewer line is being replaced on the south end of River Road in the Brooklyn neighborhood to finish up the work from last year. As a resident, I see cyclists and skate skiers on a daily basis trying to navigate their way through an active construction site.
This is not particularly safe or convenient, and it is impacting the construction crews. These guys are putting in 12-hour days, five days a week and cyclists, skate skiers and other foot traffic can slow things down. I know all the residents and the construction crews would like to get this project done sooner rather than later.
I would suggest that it would be better for all to reroute to the Yampa River Core Trail and reconnect with River Road at Mount Werner Road.
Cheers,
Jamie Pallotti
Steamboat Springs
