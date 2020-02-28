Letter: Trash dumping is irresponsible

The town homes in Stagecoach have a trash and recycling center at the bottom of the hill near Routt County Road 212. What residents occasionally do is put their trash on top of their vehicle and drop the garbage off at the dumpsters. Sometimes they forget, and it ends up on the road like it did today.

I am in charge of maintaining county roads 212 and 16. I picked up the trash and called the Routt County Sheriff’s Office to tell them what I think happened. While cleaning up, I found a letter to the resident, and I told dispatch the name of that person and his wife. Dispatch asked me if I wanted to press charges for illegal dumping. I told him I thought it was an accident but that I wanted an officer to contact them and remind them to be more responsible.

This kind of irresponsibility makes me so angry. If you live anywhere that you have to drive your trash to dump it, please don’t forget where it is before it lands onto our Routt County roads.

Suzy Pattillo

Stagecoach