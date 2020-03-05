Letter: Top 5 reasons to caucus

Colorado’s Super Tuesday Presidential Primary was exciting, and now it’s time to caucus. Wait, why caucus? The top five — and who doesn’t like top five lists — reasons are:

Caucus is your opportunity to make your voice heard and help pick candidates for Colorado’s June 2020 primary for nonpresidential candidates. Vote on which U.S. Senate candidate you would like to see on the Democrats’ June primary ballot and Team Dems have some great candidates. Vote for delegates in this first step to support your congressional, state, district and local candidates. Share your voice on Team Dems platform. Make a difference by getting active and meeting other volunteers and activists. Sign up to be an election judge, become a precinct organizer, volunteer with Team Dems and get excited for Election 2020.

Colorado statute requires that you be a resident in your precinct, registered to vote and affiliated with your political party no later than Feb. 14 to participate in caucus. If you are 17, meet these requirements and turn 18 by Nov. 3, you can also caucus. And good news — Team Dems enthusiastically welcomes students, unaffiliated voters and all our neighbors to be guests and observe the process.

Call 970-870-5558 to confirm your precinct number or go to routtdems.org for precinct, child care and other fun caucus information.

Team Dems precincts 3, 4, 6, 7, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17 and 18 are caucusing at Soda Creek Elementary School; precincts 8, 9 and 10 at South Routt Community Center; and precincts 2 and 5 at Hayden Public Library and precinct 1 at 27550 Routt County Road 64 in Clark. Sign in is 1:30 p.m. for non-Steamboat locations and 1:15 p.m. at Soda Creek Elementary School.

Make history by joining a grassroots movement of people ready to create a better future for everyone. See you at Team Dems caucus 2020 — together, we can and will make a difference.

Catherine Carson

Routt County Democrats chair