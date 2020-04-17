Letter: Together, we can grin and bear it
The 97 citizens who asked the commissioners to amend the latest public health order are entitled to express their opinion.
Not wanting to become statistic number 45 with COVID-19 or statistic number 2 dead from COVID-19, I’m most grateful to everyone who maintains social distance, wears a mask and gloves and limits public exposure. Because they are considerate of my health, my chances of contacting the virus are greatly reduced. Thank you for being considerate.
In turn, I’ll do my part to assure you don’t become a statistic with COVID-19 or die from COVID-19.
Together, we can grin and bear it to the end. Then we all will raise a glass and be thankful we are above the grass.
Support Local Journalism
Thank you,
Paul Bonnifield
Yampa
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.