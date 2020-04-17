Letter: Together, we can grin and bear it

The 97 citizens who asked the commissioners to amend the latest public health order are entitled to express their opinion.

Not wanting to become statistic number 45 with COVID-19 or statistic number 2 dead from COVID-19, I’m most grateful to everyone who maintains social distance, wears a mask and gloves and limits public exposure. Because they are considerate of my health, my chances of contacting the virus are greatly reduced. Thank you for being considerate.

In turn, I’ll do my part to assure you don’t become a statistic with COVID-19 or die from COVID-19.

Together, we can grin and bear it to the end. Then we all will raise a glass and be thankful we are above the grass.

Support Local Journalism Donate



Thank you,

Paul Bonnifield

Yampa