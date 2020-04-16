Letter: To the naive Steamboat 97

The danger here is spreading the disease without knowing that you are contagious. In Iceland, where there is more testing, they have found 50% of people have no symptoms whatsoever. Multiple studies corroborate this.

If masks are not mandatory then we all know that somebody will refuse to wear one. I do not want someone who refuses to voluntarily wear a mask to infect me or my family or especially any of my immunocompromised patients.

Everyone needs to dig deep and pitch in for the greater good. I know you all can do it.

Mark Helm, M.D.

Steamboat Springs