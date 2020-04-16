Letter: To the naive Steamboat 97
The danger here is spreading the disease without knowing that you are contagious. In Iceland, where there is more testing, they have found 50% of people have no symptoms whatsoever. Multiple studies corroborate this.
If masks are not mandatory then we all know that somebody will refuse to wear one. I do not want someone who refuses to voluntarily wear a mask to infect me or my family or especially any of my immunocompromised patients.
Everyone needs to dig deep and pitch in for the greater good. I know you all can do it.
Mark Helm, M.D.
Steamboat Springs
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.