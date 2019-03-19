Letter to the editor: Thank your Steamboat school board for caring for every student

Driving home from Aurora last week following a conference held by the Colorado League of Charter Schools, members of the North Routt Community Charter School District board realized yet another reason we are thankful we live in Steamboat Springs.

The Steamboat Springs board of education truly cares about every student living in the Steamboat district. Believe it or not, this is not the case in other districts and cities across the country.

Frequently, time, money and energy are foolishly wasted while other district school boards create or maintain barriers between themselves and their related charter schools. In contrast, the Steamboat school board continues diligently working to provide a superior education for its students and to create solutions for overcrowded schools and outdated buildings. It also continues to include and remember North Routt Community Charter School students as equally important learners in the district.

As a board and as a community, we greatly value the hard work, time and dedication our North Routt School Director Brandon LaChance, the Steamboat Springs School District Superintendent Dr. Brad Meeks, and the Steamboat school board have invested in our children. They truly care, are open to collaboration and have a relationship that benefits us all.

With the continued assistance and support of the Steamboat Springs School District, and the hard and thoughtful work of its teachers and staff, the North Routt board is excited to continue its efforts to advance North Routt Community Charter School as an exemplary expeditionary learning School and a highly performing school in general.

Whether or not you are familiar with our school or with the concept of expeditionary learning, we would love to show you how our school inspires and motivates our students to learn. Either Brandon, a board member or one of our student ambassadors will be happy to give you a tour and explain our habits of a learner, character traits, fieldwork trips and expeditions that are important components of our school, its philosophy and its success.

You can arrange a tour or learn more about our school by visiting our website at http://www.northrouttcharter.org. North Routt Community Charter School is a public school and is open to all students within the Steamboat Springs School District.

The North Routt Community Charter School Board thanks School Director Brandon LaChance, Dr. Brad Meeks and the Steamboat school board for providing the hard work and open lines of communication that collectively allow us to educate all our children in Steamboat.

North Routt Community Charter School board of education

Clark