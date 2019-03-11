Letter to the editor: New surgery center a good start toward keeping outpatient costs down

The Steamboat Pilot & Today recently reported a partnership between UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center and the Steamboat Orthopaedic & Spine Institute to create a new Ambulatory Surgery Center. This will create an opportunity to reduce the dramatic costs of outpatient orthopedic services. However, it is our hope that, in the very near future, efforts be made to include all surgical and specialty medical services that are not currently in the plan. These physicians also have historically been very involved in attempting to develop a joint venture with the hospital to reduce the cost of services. The community remains vulnerable to the entrance of yet another outside organization to partner with physicians who are not currently included in the plan. It is our understanding the entire surgical community wants to work together with the hospital, and the introduction of an outside entity would damage that relationship.

Thank you to the hospital administration for listening to the community; we trust you will continue to listen. Many community members spoke out against the $30 million outpatient facility the hospital originally planned following the takeover of our community hospital by UCHealth. This new direction is a positive decision, but we feel it is extremely important to include all the surgeons who are not currently participating. It is not good business policy to divide the medical community serving Routt County.

Again, the Ambulatory Surgery Center is a good start toward keeping outpatient costs down. It is our expectation that the hospital will soon be able to include other, longtime surgeons in our community who have made numerous requests over two decades to create this type of partnership.

Linda Delaney

Gary Haberlan

Vail Kozatch

Nancy Spillane