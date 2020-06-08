Letter: To mask or not to mask or do unto others as you would have them do unto you

In response to the residents, both full and part time, who object to the wearing masks in public regulations, let’s take a look at the facts.

Most people agree that common sense and science show that masks are a great help in slowing the spread of the COVID-19 virus. It seems the expectation from responsible people, people who will put the wellbeing of the whole country at the forefront of the fight against COVID-19, should be willing to make the small sacrifice of wearing a mask in public places. Isn’t that the meaning of being a good citizen and putting your country first?

From scientific studies, we know that the transmission of COVID-19 from individuals without symptoms is playing a more significant role in the spread of the virus than previously understood. We have heard from experts working to understand how COVID-19 works that you can reduce your risks and protect others by wearing masks when out in public.

In Colorado, we know that opening up means welcoming out-of-state guests who may be carrying the virus. We know that the first cases were brought to Steamboat by ski guests from out of town and our last case was diagnosed in an out-of-town guest.

Our restaurants and retail establishments are opening under strict guidelines. Masks and distancing are required. Our restaurant servers and retail workers are putting their health on the line to open up. Wearing a mask seems a small thing to do to protect their safety and allow our economy to regenerate.

We have made progress with this virus by staying home, wearing masks, washing our hands often and well and social distancing when in public. Let’s not back slide now and have to start again.

We know for a fact that masks help prevent the spread of the virus. Remember the Golden Rule we all learned as kids: “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.” It is very good practice for us all in this day and age.

Summer guests are welcome. We’ll wear masks to protect you and ask that you wear masks to protect us.

Please, county commissioners, keep the mask regulations in place until we see some real progress in fighting this COVID-19 virus.

Diane Capps

Steamboat Springs