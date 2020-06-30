Letter: Thoughts for our community
The following thoughts are taken from last week’s St. George’s Anglican Church weekly bulletin. I want to share them with our community.
Humility: I don’t know if I have COVID-19 as people can spread the disease before they have symptoms — remember measles, mumps and chicken pox?
Kindness: I don’t know if the person I’m near has underlying vulnerabilities or family members who are at risk. I might be fine, but they might not.
Community: I want my community to thrive, businesses to stay open and employees to stay healthy. Keeping a lid, or mask, on COVID-19 helps us all.
Thank you.
Chris Young
Steamboat Springs
