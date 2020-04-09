Letter: This crisis will be solved by thoughtful, deliberate action

Dear Steamboat community.

I’m not going to say anything that you probably haven’t heard 1,000 times. And unfortunately, the people that I’d like to be talking to are probably the ones not reading the paper, at least not the opinion section of the paper. So this might be like preaching to the choir but here goes anyway.

We all know we are blessed to live in a really great community. And of course, unless you are the village idiot, we all know what challenging, interesting, anxious, maybe even at times peaceful and certainly unprecedented times we’re in at the moment.

And I surely don’t want to sound like a “know it all.” I’ve made every mistake in the book.

But here’s the real reason I’m writing. I’m fearful, because we are entitled or often act like we are entitled. We will lose our collective determination and discipline.

We will become complacent, and because we don’t personally know people who’ve been infected with the coronavirus, we will let down our guard and start to have little dinner parties with friends. We will start to go to the grocery store whenever the whim hits us. We will become selfish and want what we want when we want it. We will infect others unknowingly or unwittingly.

I don’t believe this is the time to become overly political or divided. There is always enough blame to go around. But blame does not solve anything.

Is this a real crisis? Of course it is. But do you and I have what we need? Do you and I have enough? The answer to both of those questions is probably yes. This crisis cannot be solved by worry, fear or acting stupidly or rashly. It will be solved by deliberate and thoughtful action and taking care of one another.

For a long time I’ve said that happy people have three things.

“Someone to love.” Hopefully you have that. “Something to do.” Read. Pray. Organize. Meditate. Contemplate. Walk. Do push-ups. Play that guitar. Make cookies. Paint the bedroom. Love your kids, wife, husband, neighbors and everyone else. Call your mom. “Something to look forward to.” We all have that. Spring and summer are coming. The tulips will bloom. Hiking and biking trails will dry out. Gardening. Golf. Fishing. Horseback riding. July Fourth.

All of the experts have said we will get through this. It is my sincere hope and trust that we will. I guess what I’m asking you is to not just stay home until the coast is clear but to appreciate all the little things our valley has to offer.

Things we always take for granted like clean air and clean water. The sense of comfort and safety that most of us do not know any other way. We take it for granted. We think that’s the way it is. We are all so entitled.

My hope is that this experience will teach us something. I’m not exactly sure what that is yet. I’m hoping it’s a little more humility. A little more gratitude. A focus on what’s really important. And definitely more understanding and kindness.

That is my hope. For now, let’s stay together, apart. Be well.

Bruce Alston

Steamboat Springs