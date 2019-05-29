Letter: Thinking regionally, thinking Hayden

With rising material costs continuing to go up, Steamboat Springs has just seen a big housing project back off construction. Some may see this as a blow to the attainable housing fight in the Yampa Valley; however, there is a solution to this problem 25 miles west of Steamboat in the town of Hayden.

Trailside Village units ranged from $269,000 to $559,000 and most included a carport and garage. The reality is that you can buy a brand single family home for $345,000 in Hayden. These newly built homes feature three bedrooms, two baths, 1,680 square feet, a decent-sized yard and a two-car garage.

The town of Hayden is open for business. Infrastructure is in place and real estate is still affordable. For example, a multi-family plot of land that is roughly 4,4 acres is ready to build on for $145,000. We partner with developers to quickly move development projects through the process. Our commitment is no more than six months in the entitlement process, and we do this without compromising our development code or building codes.

Hayden balances a high quality of life and affordability. Some Hayden amenities include:

• A brand new pre-K-12 school that is currently being built to be completed in 2020.

• Safe neighborhoods where kids ride their bikes to school.

• A new, all-inclusive playground that serves kids with and without disabilities.

• A new 4-mile outdoor trail loop that takes you south of Hayden and back with a trailhead in town.

• A local brewery that is putting out some of the best beer in the valley and is a gathering place for residents.

• A thriving coffee shop that visitors and locals enjoy.

The 2019 Leadership Steamboat class recently met with Hayden community members. Each student was asked to describe Hayden in two words. They included: super cute, texted realtor, opportunity coming back, on the verge, drive worth it, see it grow and sense of community.

To our beloved Haydenites, it takes all of us to create what we have. It’s special and the town could not be prouder of everyone who has made this possible.

People, businesses, builders and developers of the Yampa Valley, Hayden would welcome the opportunity for you to call Hayden home.

Town of Hayden leadership team

Hayden