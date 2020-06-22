Letter: There is no good reason to petition to recall Beth Melton
I was surprised to read the article in the June 19 edition of the Steamboat Pilot & Today about a committee that was filed with the state to recall County Commissioner Beth Melton.
In 2018, Beth won her seat on the Routt County Board of Commissioners with a substantial majority of electors voting for her. She campaigned on a bipartisan platform of working to making life better for all county residents. I haven’t seen or heard about her taking any action since her election that should prompt someone to initiate a recall petition against her. She has only done what she said she would do when she was unanimously elected by the citizens in 2018.
If a large group of people were concerned about anything she has done, there would be more of a public outcry as Routt County residents have never been shy about expressing their opinions about their elected officials. There is no good reason to petition for a recall election that could cost us taxpayers up to as much as $100,000 when the individual in question has done their job in an open, impartial, bipartisan manner.
Nancy Stahoviak
Retired Routt County commissioner
