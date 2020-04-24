Letter: The world needs more people like Jack Taylor
I was saddened to hear of the death of former State Sen. Jack Taylor. I served with Jack in the Colorado House of Representatives. He was already a veteran lawmaker when I came to the legislature in 1997.
Jack, a Republican, came over and introduced himself to me, a Democrat. I remember his first words when he said, “this can be a very partisan place, and that’s OK, it’s the nature of our business. However, on many issues the real fight is between the Front Range and the rural areas and that’s when we really need to stick together.”
That moment was the beginning my 23 year close friendship with Jack Taylor.
I am forever grateful Jack took me under his wing and mentored me on so many issues like water, agriculture, rural transportation, etc. His sage advice, guidance and counsel to me and many others was a reflection of his sense of duty and commitment to the citizens he so proudly served.
Jack Taylor leaves a distinguished and lasting legacy. To his wife, Geneva, daughter Vicki and his family, I offer my condolences. The world needs more people like Jack Taylor not one less.
Carl Miller
Leadville
