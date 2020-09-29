Letter: The truth matters; voting matters

Words matter. The truth matters. If the last four years tell us anything, it is that what we all say and do matters.

Like when it comes to a global pandemic for instance. Our president told us that COVID-19 is “just like the flu.” In the 2018-19 flu season, the U.S. had 34,000 deaths from the flu. Compare this to our country now having passed 200,000 deaths from COVID-19, in just seven months.

At a recent super-spreader campaign rally, President Trump stated that COVID-19 affects virtually nobody, and we are turning the corner, that the virus is magically going to go away. Really? Over half of all states are currently reporting an increase in COVID-19 cases. The U.S. has 21% of the deaths from COVID-19 with only 4% of the world’s population. This is not winning.

Think back to the times when our president has asked for a moment of silence to honor those that we have lost to this disease. Trick question, he has never once paused his nonstop campaigning to reflect on those Americans who have died from this disease that he has admitted in his own words to downplaying.

Honesty matters. Empathy matters. This president gives us neither. His enablers, including every Republican in Congress, have simply given him a pass to achieve their own political goals. Ethics matter. Integrity matters. Votes matter.

Another trend in the era of Trump is that we now see conspiracy theories like QAnon rising up. If you’re not familiar with them, a quick Google search will open your eyes. Among other things they believe, apparently there is a group of Democratic lawmakers secretly conducting a child sex trafficking ring. Seriously, you can’t make this stuff up. Words matter, the truth matters.

In the end, I refuse to believe that we as a country have reached a point where we ignore lies and are OK with unethical, dishonest elected “leaders.” Our only recourse is to vote in numbers that leave no doubt that we demand more from those we elect to represent us. Voting matters.

Dave Peregoy

Clark