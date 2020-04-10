Letter: All that ‘noise’ provided strength, hope

Yesterday’s Clap for Our Carers and make some noise challenge was so much more than just noise. I was sitting at the table with my husband and children, getting ready for bed when my dog went crazy barking and the “noise” began.

My dirt driveway was riddled with cars honking, people clapping and yelling. There was even a trumpet playing in the neighborhood somewhere. I stood on my porch and soaked it in.

That “noise” was everything for me at that moment. It was strength from my community, gratitude for my colleagues working on the front lines with me, hope for those that are ill, and made me fall in love with Steamboat yet again.

Thank you, Steamboat, for doing your part while we, the medical community and UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center, do our part.

With sincerest humility and gratitude,

Laura Sehnert, MD

Steamboat Springs