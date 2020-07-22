Letter: The liar tweets tonight

Trump’s interview on Sunday morning with Chris Wallace on Fox News Sunday, encapsulates the legacy of Trump’s first three and a half years in office. The interview exposed this man as the liar and purveyor of fear and divisiveness that he is.

Trump said that Biden wants to defund the police. It’s a claim that he also makes in his TV ads. Wallace pointed out that it was not true. And it is simply not true.

What does it say about the character of a person that spreads a lie that is so polarizing especially in these times when what this country needs is a message of unity? It is not surprising coming from a man that is morally and ethically bankrupt.

Trump consistently makes the claim that he has created the best economy ever. Taken by the broadest message of economic growth — the GDP — it is simply another lie. Our economy has never had a quarter with 4% GDP growth during his presidency. Johnson and Clinton both had 4%-plus growth throughout their presidencies.

The U.S. has the lowest mortality rate from COVID-19. Lie. The U.S. has the ninth highest mortality rate in the world. The U.S. has the highest rate of tests. Lie. The U.S. is 23th in the world in rate of tests. 99.7% of people who contract the virus will get better. Lie. If that were true, we would only have 12,000 deaths in this country and not 140,000 deaths.

How can you lead on an issue if you don’t believe in that issue or if the issue even exists. Trump has downplayed and minimized COVID-19 since the beginning. He calls it a hoax perpetrated by the Democrats, he compared it to the flu, he said it would disappear and it was under control on multiple occasions.

He has undermined the science, and by not mandating that everyone should wear a mask, he has created ambiguity as to the effectiveness of mask wearing. He has even politicized wearing masks. What kind of leadership is that?

There was one comment he made that was particularly telling. When asked if he would consider a national mandate on mask wearing, Trump said: “No, and I don’t agree with the statement that if everybody wears a mask everything disappears.” This from the man that on multiple occasions said that COVID-19 would simply disappear. Makes sense, right?

In the White House, the mighty White House, the liar tweets tonight.

Lou Coggia

Steamboat Springs