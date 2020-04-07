Letter: The gold standard

This community of Steamboat Springs knows what gold standard means. We are a community that raises Olympian skiers. We coach them from a young age, provide gold standard, state-of-the-art intensive training throughout their formative years. Coaches, parents, teachers, teammates and friends, all on board, holding these young skiers up to a very high standard.

We hold them accountable for what they say they want, what their goals and aspirations are. We push them to their limits. We teach them how to fight through their doubts, their fears, their wins, their losses. They have to withstand uncomfortable circumstances, fall down, pick themselves up, wipe themselves off, rise strong to achieve their greatness. They stand on podiums; we celebrate them.

This community is a Class Act. Not one of these Olympian skiers could have achieved their dreams without the support of this community. This is what it takes to be the best.

Today, now, may this community of Steamboat Springs, along with Millie Flanigan, take on the gold standard of fighting the coronavirus the same way we take on raising our Olympian skiers. We, together, can push through and fight for the health and wellbeing of our community.

We know exactly how to do this. We have all been in training. We are great competitors when it comes to winning. Each of us must take responsibility in our role in stopping this pandemic.

Together, let us all cross the finish line with the fastest time. Let’s fight for the gold. And let’s win.

Betsy Rapp

Steamboat Springs