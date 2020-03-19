Letter: Thanks to city for keeping Nordic trails groomed | SteamboatToday.com

Letter: Thanks to city for keeping Nordic trails groomed

News News | March 19, 2020

Kudos to Gary Suiter and his team for keeping Howelsen Nordic trails groomed for the enjoyment and health of our community during these uncertain times. It does lift your spirits to be outdoors moving in the fresh air either skiing, walking or playing in the snow and saying a friendly”hello” to others.

Sandy Moore
Steamboat Springs

Letters to the Editor
