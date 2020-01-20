Letter: Thanks for supporting science fair

The Soda Creek Elementary Science Fair would not have been possible without the help and donations of many. Special thanks to Soda Creek Pizza that, for the last four years, has generously donated pizzas for the event.

And thanks go out to all the parent volunteers who helped run the bake sale and make the day go smoothly, as well as provide feedback to our young scientists. Without our parent volunteers the fair would not be possible.

Finally, thanks to the Soda Creek staff and all the parents who supported students’ efforts. We truly appreciate all our community does to make the Science Fair a continuing success year after year.

Sincerely,

Soda Creek Elementary Science Fair Committee