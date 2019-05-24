Letter: Thanks for recycling responsibly

Yampa Valley Sustainability Council would like to thank the 87 volunteers, 16 recycling partners and all our generous sponsors and donors for your support of the bi-annual Recycling Drop-Off on May 11. We are especially grateful to the Steamboat Springs School District for donating the use of the high school and middle school parking lots. We couldn’t do this community event without all of you.



We would also like to thank the hundreds of residents and businesses that responsibly recycled electronics, yard waste, appliances, mattresses, batteries, lightbulbs, bike tires, skis, clothing, motor oil, books and so much more.

Many of the items you brought to the drop-off will stay in the community for reuse, such as clothing. Some will be recycled into new products, such as dog beds made from mattresses and furniture made from skis. Recycling all these resources eliminates the need to use virgin materials and helps fight climate change.



Save the date for our next Recycling Drop-Off on Saturday, Oct. 26. Household hazardous waste will be accepted at the fall event.



If you weren’t able to make the spring drop-off, a full list of local year-round recycling options —from electronics to paint — is available on the new Yampa Valley Recycles app. For example, you can recycle up to five gallons of paint at any time at Ace Hardware. Search the app online at http://www.yampavalleyrecycles.org or download it for free to your smartphone or tablet. For businesses in need of large-volume recycling options for any materials, contact madison@yvsc.org.



Thanks to our entire community for choosing to recycle responsibly.



Yampa Valley Sustainability Council staff and board of directors