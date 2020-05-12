Letter: Thank you to our law enforcement officers
This week is National Police Week, and Friday, May 15, is Peace Officers Memorial Day. I’m sure everyone in our community will join me in extending a heartfelt “thank you” to all of the sworn law enforcement personnel serving in a range of departments and agencies here in the Yampa Valley.
I’ve always believed, maybe more so now than ever, that being a good police officer is the single most difficult profession — bar none. We ask officers to do the impossible on a daily basis and judge them harshly if they make a mistake during a split-second decision that could determine whether they go home to their loved ones at the end of their shift. Yet, we rarely learn about or praise them for the good and courageous acts they perform every day when no one is looking.
We are blessed to live in a community where the overwhelming majority of law enforcement officers are good men and women dedicated to keeping us safe.
Rob Douglas
Steamboat Springs
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User