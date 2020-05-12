Letter: Thank you to our law enforcement officers

This week is National Police Week, and Friday, May 15, is Peace Officers Memorial Day. I’m sure everyone in our community will join me in extending a heartfelt “thank you” to all of the sworn law enforcement personnel serving in a range of departments and agencies here in the Yampa Valley.

I’ve always believed, maybe more so now than ever, that being a good police officer is the single most difficult profession — bar none. We ask officers to do the impossible on a daily basis and judge them harshly if they make a mistake during a split-second decision that could determine whether they go home to their loved ones at the end of their shift. Yet, we rarely learn about or praise them for the good and courageous acts they perform every day when no one is looking.

We are blessed to live in a community where the overwhelming majority of law enforcement officers are good men and women dedicated to keeping us safe.

Rob Douglas

Steamboat Springs