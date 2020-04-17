Letter: Thank you to hospital providers, nurses and staff

As a longtime member of the board of trustees at UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center, I want to take a moment to recognize the providers, nurses and staff for their dedication, commitment and hard work since COVID-19 descended on Colorado and arrived in Steamboat Springs.

Our local, community hospital continues to deliver the type of care you’d find in a much larger facility and does so with a sense of pride while personalizing care for every patient and their family.

I’ve known the hospital before and after it became part of UCHealth, and it’s true that together, Yampa Valley Medical Center is even stronger with UCHealth. During these uncertain times, the hospital has seen the benefit of steady access to personal protective equipment, financial and salary support for staff and access to increasing testing capabilities. This access would have been difficult if not impossible without our UCHealth affiliation. YVMC is one of the few mountain hospitals in Colorado that has had the capabilities to run COVID-19 tests quickly.

Across the country as well as here in Steamboat Springs, there’s been an outpouring of support and gratitude for health care workers. I hope you join me in continued support of our local health care workers at YVMC.

Thank you YVMC and UCHealth for doing your part in keeping us safe and healthy here in the Yampa Valley.

Scott Marr

Steamboat Springs

