Letter: ‘Thank you’ Tim Borden

News | February 10, 2020

Many thanks to Tim Borden and his team for providing us with the spectacular firework event. Also thank you to the Steamboat Pilot & Today for providing us with a video to send our out-of-town friends.

Elaine Dermody
Steamboat Springs

