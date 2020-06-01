Letter: Thank you, public health

Our goal during the COVID-19 pandemic has been to minimize exposure for staff, patients and residents, while still providing necessary services to our community.

Over the last several months, we have worked quickly to adjust the way we serve our patients. We could not have made these rapid changes without the assistance of and commitment from our local public health officials. They have worked tirelessly with the best interest of the residents of Northwest Colorado at the forefront.

Thank you to Routt County Public Health for being a partner with us 24 hours a day, 7 days a week; helping us troubleshoot and navigate uncharted waters, being a resource in assisting with difficult clinical situations, providing the most up-to-date information to guide our planning and decisions and for advocating and securing much needed testing supplies.

While COVID-19 has presented us with many challenges, it has also been an opportunity to provide new services, increase our impact and explore more efficient and effective ways to provide care. We are extremely thankful to be working alongside public health professionals who are committed to overcoming challenges and finding solutions to protect our health, combat public health crises and keep us safe from infectious disease by advocating for better health for all.

Stephanie Einfeld

CEO of Northwest Colorado Health