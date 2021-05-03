Letter: Thank you public health officials for following the science

I was pleased to see a report in the Steamboat Pilot & Today on April 28 that 52% of Routt County residents age 16 and over have completed vaccinations for COVID-19. That is a wonderful accomplishment in such a short time since the vaccines have become available.

Our county commissioners and our Routt County Board of Public Health are to be commended for this achievement. It is not easy to be a public official, even in the best of times. But in the worst of times, as during this pandemic, where so much was unknown and remains unknown about this new virus, all an official can do is follow the science. This is what our county commissioners did and continue to do.

I wish to thank Tim Corrigan, Beth Melton, Doug Monger and Tim Redmond for following the science on COVID-19 prevention and for always trying to find the right balance between keeping our local economy going and putting up barriers to the spread of COVID-19.

Now is mud season. Many restaurants have temporarily closed until June. Now is the time for us to work even harder to crush this virus in our county. Knowing that dangerous variants of the virus are spreading, and that second, third and fourth waves of infection can occur, we should all become more vigilant. Mud season is our great opportunity to prevent new infections, slow the spread even more, and perhaps, even say good-bye to COVID-19 in Routt County.

Let’s appreciate our county commissioners and public health department and continue to support them in their efforts to keep us safe.

Mayling Simpson, PhD

Former public health technical officer with the World Health Organization

