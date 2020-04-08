Letter: Thank you North Routt teachers, staff
To the director, teachers and staff of North Routt Community Charter School,
Words cannot express our gratitude and pride in all of your efforts over the last few weeks. Your sacrifices, patience, energy and hard work are not being overlooked. Once again, through challenging and extraordinary times, you are exemplifying how North Routt Community Charter School rises and meets any adversity. We will persevere and Shine On.
Your board is proud of you. Thank you for working as a crew and being examples to our students. While in the school building, we usually highlight the students who are modeling core traits and learning habits. Now, during this virtual learning period, every one of you are examples of these traits. We are honored to be your board members.
With sincere gratitude,
Support Local Journalism
Nissa Broadman
Teresa Van Orden
John Piret
Katie Carroll
Kim Smith
North Routt Community Charter School governing board
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.