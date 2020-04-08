Letter: Thank you North Routt teachers, staff

To the director, teachers and staff of North Routt Community Charter School,

Words cannot express our gratitude and pride in all of your efforts over the last few weeks. Your sacrifices, patience, energy and hard work are not being overlooked. Once again, through challenging and extraordinary times, you are exemplifying how North Routt Community Charter School rises and meets any adversity. We will persevere and Shine On.

Your board is proud of you. Thank you for working as a crew and being examples to our students. While in the school building, we usually highlight the students who are modeling core traits and learning habits. Now, during this virtual learning period, every one of you are examples of these traits. We are honored to be your board members.

With sincere gratitude,

Nissa Broadman

Teresa Van Orden

John Piret

Katie Carroll

Kim Smith

North Routt Community Charter School governing board