Letter: Thank you medical center staff

I recently underwent a day surgery procedure at UC Health Yampa Valley Medical Center and have only positive things to say about the staff who cared for me that day. To a person, they were thoughtful and professional, and they turned what was a stressful day into a positive experience.

We live in a small mountain town, but we have access to exceptional health care professionals. While the last few months have been difficult for all of us, and it has often been difficult to maintain a positive outlook, we can all be thankful that if we need help, we have access to world class quality health care.

Peter Marshal

Clark