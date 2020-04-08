Letter: Thank you, Lyon’s for caring

Kudos to Lyon’s Corner Drug in these difficult times. This morning I had to renew some prescriptions at Lyon’s. Not only were they most polite and helpful but were concerned enough to tell me that they would deliver them to my home.

I don’t live in town but that didn’t dissuade Matt, the pharmacist \I spoke with. He said he would personally deliver anything I needed on his way home if necessary. They are truly community minded. I was so pleased to have such a caring response.

It proves what we who live here say, “Steamboat is a caring and compassionate community to all.”

Mary R. Littman

Steamboat Springs