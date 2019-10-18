Letter: ‘Thank you’ from American Legion Post #44

Officers and all members of American Legion Leo Hill Post #44 would like to thank the Routt County Board of County Commissioners and the Steamboat Springs City Council for their proclamations recognizing the 100th​​ anniversary of our Post. We would also like to give special recognition to John Russell and the Steamboat Pilot & Today for the great front-page article and pictures on this special occasion for our Post.

Hopefully, this recognition will help a new generation of residents learn and understand the value of our veterans from all branches of the military, many returning from the various wars and conflicts, to make Steamboat Springs and Routt County a great place to live. Members of our local Legion Post, and later, also the VFW have worked tirelessly to make and promote many of the wonderful events that our residents today take for granted.

American Legion Leo Hill Post is very proud of its accomplishments of the past 100 years that make our community a wonderful place to live. We look forward to continuing the many traditions and more in the next 100 years.

One of our goals for this year is to work on “reigniting patriotism.” We will be recognizing businesses in Steamboat that fly the U.S. flag. Also, the city has some flag holders on the street lights on Lincoln Avenue that do not have American Flags in them. The Post would like to work the city and businesses to fill all the light poles with flags.

Thanks again for your support.

Hal Matthes

Commander Post 44

Jim Stanko

Adjutant Post 44