Letter: Thank you for the life-saving aid

On Aug. 16, six months ago now, I was in a bike crash on Fish Creek Falls Road. And I would have died if it weren’t for some wonderful people that came to my aid.

To the first responders who opened my airway and stabilized me and called 911, Thank you. And thank you for calling my wife who was then able to meet me at the emergency room.

To the EMTs and the crew of the ambulance and the helicopter crew that responded that day, thank you. You were fast to respond and very professional, and with my injuries, it turns out that speed was very important to lessening my injuries and improving my chances of a full recovery.

To the doctors, nurses and the staff of emergency room at Yampa Valley Medical Center, UC Anschutz, and Craig Rehab Hospital, thank you. Who can ever say enough about these places and how they change our lives for the better. They certainly changed mine. They helped me mend, and they helped show me how to get on with continuing with my life.

And almost all of you would say that it is just your job and that is what you get paid for. Well to me it is more that that. All of you have made a profound impact on the quality of my life. So to you, all I can say is “thank you.”

And to my beautiful, wonderful and fabulous wife, Penny, thank you. I know this has had a huge effect on you and yet you stood tall and never missed a step. You too have had a profound effect on my recovery and my life. You are my rock, and I love you, and I admire you for all that you are.

To my wonderful family and friends, to the fantastic community of Steamboat Springs, thank you. It has been amazing and surprising to see how you have all rallied around me in my time of need. Penny and I truly appreciate all of your love. This town is incredible.

So to say “thank you” sounds so trivial and commonplace. These are just two small words. And yet that is all that I have to show my gratitude. I just don’t know how else to express, or to show my appreciation.

Thank you everyone, thank you all so much.

Fred Fuller

Steamboat Springs