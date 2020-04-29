Letter: Thank you for the crane crossing signs
All of us at Colorado Cranes Conservation Coalition want to express our gratitude to Routt County Public Works, and especially to Ray DuBois and Mike Mordi, for working with our organization to obtain and install the crane crossing signs on Routt County Road 42.
Sandhill cranes have been coming to the pond on C.R. 42 and successfully raising chicks for many years. The crane family crosses the road into the fields across C.R. 42 to feed during the day. The coalition was concerned that with the increased construction traffic for the new Steamboat Springs School District’s PK-8 school, these cranes would face additional dangers. When we raised these concern with Routt County Public Works and offered to purchase the crane crossing signs, they agreed and acted immediately.
We hope these signs will ensure that Sandhill cranes can continue to safely use this area for nesting and raising their young for years to come. And wouldn’t it be wonderful if the new school adopted the Sandhill crane as their school mascot?
Karen Whitney
Laura Shindler
Barb Hughes
Gail Kellogg
Van Graham
Abby Jensen
Nancy Merrill
Colorado Crane Conservation Coalition board of directors – Routt County
