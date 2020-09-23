Letter: Thank you for supporting the Rubber Ducky Race

Duck, duck, duck … goose. You’re it, Steamboat. You’ve done it again. Thank you to the many individuals and businesses that made our annual Steamboat Springs Rubber Ducky Race for Hospice on Sept. 15 a huge success. The Rubber Ducky Race has taken place in Steamboat for over 30 years, and we are proud that we were able to adapt and continue the tradition again this year with our virtual race.

This would not have been possible without the overwhelming community support we received. We are grateful for everyone who purchased tickets, sponsored the race, donated prizes and volunteered their time so that we can continue to provide access to hospice care to anyone in Routt County, regardless of their economic circumstances. We are especially thankful to our wonderful partner, Old Town Hot Springs, for allowing us to use their facility. The water slides are the perfect racecourse for our ducks.

The support we received, especially this year, is a testament to our community’s commitment to hospice care and the understanding of how important compassionate, end-of-life care is for our families, friends and neighbors. Our hospice services help ease the physical, emotional and spiritual pain for terminally ill patients and their families through complete support and skilled personalized care at home, in nursing homes and in assisted living facilities.

Donations and funds raised through events like the annual Rubber Ducky Race allow us to care for all who need us. Thank you Routt County for another successful Rubber Ducky Race.

In gratitude,

Stephanie Einfeld

Northwest Colorado Health CEO

Steamboat Springs