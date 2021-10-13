Letter: Thank you for supporting The Haven at OctoberFest

On behalf of all of us at The Haven Assisted Living, I want to extend a heartfelt thank you to everyone who supported our first ever OctoberFest fundraising event. We enjoyed a beautiful, sunny afternoon on the back patio celebrating all things fall. We weren’t sure what to expect for a first time event, but we were overwhelmed with the amount of support our local community showed for our family here at The Haven – more than 125 people came throughout the afternoon to enjoy fresh air, delicious food and drinks, music and fun.

Thank you to the very talented Apple Pie Order for providing us with lovely music, Yampa Valley Brewing Company for donating delicious beverages, and ChuckWagon Grille for cooking up amazing cheeseburgers, nachos smothered with local green chili and more! We also have to thank the many individuals and local businesses who donated so many wonderful items and experiences for our silent auction.

This event would not have been possible without the generous support of our sponsors: Charlotte Cannon, MasterWorks Mechanical, Karen Gilroy, Tim and Tina Frentress and The Green Co. & Boyko Supply. You are helping us provide a caring home in Hayden for older adults in the Yampa Valley who no longer can, or want to live alone. Offering an affordable assisted living option for adults 55 and older means that our neighbors, friends and family may remain in their community close to loved ones.

Thank you!

Adrienne Idsal

Director, The Haven Assisted Living