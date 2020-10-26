Letter: Thank you for supporting Mountain Valley Horse Rescue

A huge, heartfelt, wow, thank you to everyone who supported the Mountain Valley Horse Rescue Hay Day online auction. It was a great success.

To every business and person who offered the wonderful bid items: services, gift certificates, gift baskets, hotel stays, artwork, jewelry, clothing and more — thank you. To all of our stalwart and, with good humor, competitive bidders, who took home those great items, both longtime supporters and folks new to MVHR — thank you.

Without your support and the hard work of our staff and volunteers, we would not be able to continue to meet the growing demand for rescue, rehabilitation and rehoming of equines in need throughout not just Eagle County but with our service to all of Northwest Colorado and beyond.

MVHR’s success is due considerably to individual financial support and volunteer dedication, helping to assure care for the horses, donkeys, ponies and mules that come to us. Anyone who would like to be more involved, please call Shana Devins, executive director, at MVHR at 970-653-0185. And during the pandemic, do call to make an appointment if you would like to visit or are considering adoption.

Again, thanks to everyone who helped with our very first online auction. Stay tuned for future events and opportunities by signing up for our newsletter at mountainvalleyhorserescue.com.

Cookie Murphy-Pettee

Leslie Robertson

Nancy Lindbloom

Marleen Bosch

Kathryn Middleton

Greta Campanale

Mountain Valley Horse Rescue board