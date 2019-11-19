Letter: Thank you for making Veterans Day a success

Members of American Legion Leo Hill Post #44 and VFW Post #4264 would like to thank the community and the local veterans for their support of this year’s Veterans Day.

For 100 years Veterans Day has been the day veterans renew comradeship found when serving and receive recognition from the community for the sacrifices they made to preserve our freedoms and precious American heritage. The local posts would like to recognize and give thanks to the following for making the day a success:

The highlight of the day were the school programs put on by the students of Soda Creek and Strawberry Park elementary schools. The enthusiasm of these students for recognizing the importance of Veterans Day was impressive. Many thanks to music teachers Jake Gasau and Corinne Summerfield for the wonderful job of preparing these students for the programs.

Next it’s important to recognize Catherine Reese and Chuck Parsons for coordinating a special lunch with the veterans at Casey’s Pond and their spouses. This is a rewarding time for all the veterans involved.

Special thanks to Johnny B Goods and the Ore House at Pine Grove for providing free meals to local veterans on Veterans Day for the past several years and discounts other times during the year. Our gratitude for this opportunity for our local veterans to socialize is greatly appreciated. In this same light, many thanks to the other local businesses that ran ads supporting the veterans and gave special discounts.

One of the other highlights of Veterans Day was the opening of the World War II exhibit at the Tread of Pioneers Museum. Director Candice Bannister and curator Katie Adams did a fantastic job with the display. Over 80 people attended the dedication, which honored three of our living World War II veterans, Crosby Perry Smith, Gene Cook and Modesto Compestine, and the many families of World War II veterans.

Finally, thanks to Harriet Freiberger whose articles on Veterans Day and Memorial Day have been an inspiration on the meaning of these holidays.

Last but not least, a very special thanks to John Russell and the Steamboat Pilot & Today. Over the years, John has photographed and written special stories on our local veteran activities. This coverage has helped make the community aware of the sacrifices our local veterans have made.

Hal Matthes, Post #44 commander

Rick Reinhart, Post #4264 commander

Jim Stanko, adjutant