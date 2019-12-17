Letter: Thank you for making ‘Shine On’ art show a success

Words cannot express how grateful we are to everyone who made Shine On, the art show to benefit the Sancy Shaw Memorial Scholarship such a success on Saturday, Dec. 7.

We would like to thank all 55 of the artists who generously donated their artwork and gave their time. Special thanks to Ashlyn Posiak and Jace Romick at the Jace Romick Gallery for donating their venue and curating the artwork, John Fisher for his auctioneer skills and Sloane Speer and Kade Kavanagh for the live music.

Additional thanks to Leslie Murphy at Hive 180, Sotheby’s International Realty, Main Street Steamboat, Element Design and Print, Steamboat Photographic Arts, Tall Tulips, Chief Theater, Walmart, Colorado Event Rentals, Steamboat Magazine, The Steamboat Grand, Grandma’s Sweets, Steamboat Pilot & Today, Steamboat Frameworks, East West Frameshop, Jen and Steve Paoli, Pete Schroeder, Marie Winters at Northern Lights and Kate Warnke at Rocky Mountain Youth Corps for your expertise, contributions and generosity. A million thanks to each volunteer who helped along the way.

To our big-hearted community thank you for coming. May Sancy’s bright light always Shine On.

Warmest wishes to all,

Amy Minotto and Suzi Mitchell

Steamboat Springs