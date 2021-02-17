Letter: Thank you for honoring our mother





To the editor:

As the children of Jane Romberg, we are writing to congratulate our mother and to thank Steamboat Ski & Resort Corp. for naming her this year’s recipient of the Hazie Werner Award.

In the almost 55 years that Mom has lived in Steamboat Springs, being an active and involved member of the community and working to serve others have been among the most important parts of her life.

We marvel at the depth and breadth of her service, noting from afar what a gift she has been to the community. To provide only a glimpse, Mom fundamentally changed the way library and media services were provided to elementary school students in Steamboat, served on boards of directors for a plethora of community organizations, volunteered for those and other community groups in every capacity needed, welcomed many new residents to town and was, and still remains, a selfless friend and supporter to a wide range of people throughout the Yampa Valley.

And as wonderful as it is that our Mom is being recognized and honored, it is even more special to us that the award is reflective of and named for Hazie. Growing up, we always felt welcomed and appreciated whenever we went to the Storm Hut and saw Hazie. Whether it was just to go in and say, “Hello,” or to get the things like baseball caps or team equipment to ski on behalf of the Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club, any trip to the Storm Hut to see Hazie made us, and any other kids growing up in Steamboat in the 60s and 70s, feel special and appreciated. Additionally, she was the mother of some of our ski coaches and the aunt to our friends, the Bristols.

Steamboat is a special place for our family. We appreciate the recognition that part of the reason it is a special place for so many other people is because of the contributions our mother has made and continues to make. Congratulations Mom on an award well deserved!

Greg Romberg, Gail Sigman and Janet Pollack