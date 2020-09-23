Letter: Thank you for donating to WSFM

WSFM, West Slope FM, 91.1 thanks all of the loyal listeners and donors who gave to our last fundraising campaign during the COVID-19 transformation of the world. Without these generous individuals, our radio station would not be able to continue broadcasting classical music to the Yampa Valley. WSFM, a nonprofit station, broadcasts the programming of WWFM in New Jersey.

WSFM reached most of our fundraising goal even in the midst of a global pandemic. We are so grateful to all of you for your ongoing support, which allows us all to enjoy listening to the timeless classical music that your donations bring to our spectacular community.

Thank you to donors: Richard and Lyn Boersma, Ted Crook, Kathleen Cline and Carl Steidtmann, Bert and Carole Cohen, Sarah and Kirk Deeter, Bill and Judith Emerson, Bob and Audrey Enever, Russ and Denise Fasolino, Susan Frederick, Cheryl and Ken Flagg, Maggie and Larry Glueck, Carol Hanger, Paul Hughes and Shelley Hill, Randy and Mary Kelley, Brooks Kellogg, Susie W. Leeson, Marlene H. Lindquist, George and Alice Lund, Molly McClure, Carol Milligan and Jack Dysart, Georgianne Nelson, Mary Beth Norris, Chris and Susie Nyby, Louis and Molly Raphael, Gay A. Roane, Joe and Pat Roberts, Bud and Jane Romberg Fund, Andi Shaffner. Jack Sprengle, Rozanne Steinhoff, Paul and Arianthe Stettner, Carl Vail, Kay L. Wagner and Louise and Arthur Wu.

Other contributors: Joe Haines, executive director of Yampatika; Steamboat Springs Orchestra first violin Teresa Steffens Greenlea; Steamboat Springs pianist Christel Houston; Norm Alexander with CNC Technologies; and Alice Weiss with WWFM, Alice Weiss.

WSFM board of directors