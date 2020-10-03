Letter: Thank you fire fighters

We wish to thank the Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue and the helicopter crew in their coordinated efforts to fight the wildfire on Routt County Road 44 last Monday evening. Due to their efforts, our house was kept out of the fire’s path.

The crews on the ground stayed very late that night to ensure that the fire would not reignite and threaten our neighborhood. Steamboat Fire Rescue crews were back early the next morning walking every inch of the burn area checking roots and dousing any possible areas that may reignite.

The firemen stationed at our house were a huge comfort to us with their professionalism and calm assurances that they could keep the fire from our home.

We are grateful to our Steamboat fire fighters for all they do for our community to keep us safe.

Thank you to all the neighbors for their overwhelming outpouring of support during a very frightening time. We are once again reminded of how fortunate we are to be part of our supportive neighborhood here on the “Lower Elk.”

Special “shout-out” to the heli crews that have been fighting the Middle Fork Fire. We are very grateful for their expertise and assistance. To all that have been fighting the Middle Fork Fire — stay safe — we appreciate you.

Russ and Gail Overgaard

Steamboat Springs