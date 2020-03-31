Letter: Thank you fabulous library staff

I am so very impressed with the work that Bud Werner Memorial Lbrary staff is doing to keep the community informed, entertained and connected during this difficult time; virtual book clubs, story hours for children and increased availability of ebooks and audiobooks. They have created “virtual socializing” from our “social distancing.” Kudos to Chris Painter and Jennie Lay and the rest of this fabulous staff.

Jan Dring

Steamboat Springs