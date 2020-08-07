Letter: Thank you CGR for your generosity

Last year, Steamboat Creates had the honor of being the recipient of Colorado Group Realty Charitable Foundation’s Parade of Homes fundraiser. The experience was incredible. From the committee who organized the fundraiser to every single agent who participated and supported the event, we were so impressed.

CGR’s realtors are kind, community-minded and dedicated to making positive changes in their community. This year, as soon as CGR decided it would not be able to put on Parade of Homes due to safety concerns, they immediately pivoted their fundraising efforts to support, to date, eight nonprofits that serve this community. I can tell you that every dollar that comes in right now is critical for the survival of these organizations.

When we heard we would be receiving over $5,000 from their recent matching donation campaign, my heart opened with gratitude. We are so fortunate to live in the community we do, where western values of taking care of one another still exist. We cannot thank you enough, Colorado Group Realty for all you do for this community and for us.

Dagny McKinley

Steamboat Creates development director