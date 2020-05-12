Letter: Thank Casey’s Pond employees by donating to Staff Appreciation Fund

I want to give a shout out to the committed and dedicated staff at Casey’s Pond.

My 93-year-old mother was one of the first to move in to the senior living facility in 2013. By the end of 2014, both my mother and my husband resided there. Sadly, around a year later they both passed away within six months of each other.

Although their care needs were immensely different, I found that the help and caring support from the staff at Casey’s Pond got me through some very rough times. To that end, in 2016, I initiated the Casey’s Pond Staff Appreciation Fund. I am pleased to say the fund is still in existence, maintained by the residents of Casey’s Pond.

I now serve on the board of Casey’s Pond, and we always hear questions from the Routt County community about what can be done to help out. The community has been very generous, from making gowns and masks to providing entertainment and snacks, and we are very grateful for the love. During this pandemic, I feel that this is a very appropriate time to mention the Staff Appreciation Fund.

If you would like to recognize, to say thank you, to the people who, every day, confront COVID-19 head on, a contribution to this fund would do just that. These are the people who walk into a lockdown situation every day, who have a temperature and symptom check as they enter, who don scarce protective gear for their shift, who act as family for those in isolation, who feed and tend to the residents, who mourn for those lost and who, at the end of the day, face returning to their own families with the hope that they are not bringing the disease home.

And they do this day after day — unless they have to quarantine themselves. It can be a physically and emotionally draining process, but our staff has remained calmly steadfast and professional throughout.

A contribution to the fund goes 100% to the staff, not the management of Casey’s Pond. It is a gift and is not tax deductible. If you would like to make a contribution, please send it to: Casey’s Pond Staff Appreciation Fund, 2855 Owl Hoot Trail, Steamboat Springs, CO 80487. If you are so inclined, enclose a note of thanks. It will be posted and will be an emotional boost to those who need it now more than ever.

May I say again, on behalf of the board and Casey’s Pond family, thank you so much for the community love and support. It is greatly appreciated.

BJ Heuberger

Casey’s Pond board